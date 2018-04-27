Jessica Simpson Sunnin' & Funnin' with Hubby

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Floating Around the Bahamas

EXCLUSIVE

Jessica Simpson's husband, Eric Johnson, is getting an eyeful of his lady during a pretty hot beach vacay in the Bahamas.

The couple's chilling with some friends, and looks like this trip's just for the adults ... no kiddos were spotted while Mom and Dad got a little closer with some serious PDA in the water.

Eric looked like a pro on the stand-up paddleboard, while Jessica chilled on the beach.

SUP might not be her thing, but she's got spilling out of a bikini top down pat.

Thank you, God.