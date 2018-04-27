Kate Middleton & Prince William Baby Whatshisname is Already Dripping in Celeb Gifts

Kate Middleton & Prince William New Son Already Getting Celebrity Swag

Kate Middleton and Prince William's third child may be fifth in line to the throne, but he's already ruling when it comes to raking in gifts from celebs and dignitaries.

We're told James Corden, Diane von Furstenberg and the First Family of Gabon -- the African nation whose prez is tight with the Duke and Duchess -- all threw down at least $1k on gift baskets for the still unnamed baby prince. The top spender was the First Fam, who we're told dropped $5k at Bev Hills baby boutique Petit Tresor. Here are just a few of the gifts:

-- James Corden: limited edition, 23-book Beatrix Potter collection and plush characters toy set ($750).

-- Diane von Furstenberg: 2 complete lines of organic cotton bodysuits, onesies, and other first year clothing items ($500), and wooden learning blocks in English, Hebrew, Chinese, Spanish, French, Italian, Arabic, and Persian ($500).

-- First Family of Gabon: Petit Tresor Silver Treasures gift basket with silver sippy cup, rattle, keepsake box, comb/brush set, cutlery/bowl set, and cake candleholders ($3,500).

We're told they had to drop another $200 to ship the gifts from Cali to the UK.

We think Gabon's First Fam can swing the expense. Ditto for James and Diane.