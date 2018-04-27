TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Luke Rockhold Ringside for Brutal Karate Combat K.O.

4/27/2018 10:30 AM PDT

Luke Rockhold Ringside for Brutal Karate Combat K.O.

Breaking News

Luke Rockhold was one of the special VIP guests at a pretty crazy fight in Miami last night -- with supercars, celebrities ... and a brutal knockout. 

Luke was ringside at Karate Combat: Inception -- where the fighters are driven to the ring in Rolls-Royces and then walk through a parking lot of supercars before actually fighting. 

The guest list was invite only -- and Rockhold made the cut to watch Dionicio Gustavo take on Alexandre Bouderbane, a part-time fitness model. 

Things turned brutal when Gustavo cracked Bouderbane with an overhand right -- sending the model crumpling to the ground. 

Ice up. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web