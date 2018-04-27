Von Miller Loses His Mind After Broncos Draft Chubb

Von Miller Loses His Mind After Broncos Draft Bradley Chubb

Von Miller went absolutely BONKERS after the Broncos drafted Bradley Chubb Thursday night -- screaming from the top of his Vegas hotel ... even getting his own daddy in on the party!

The Broncos took 6'4", 270-pound defensive end Chubb with the 5th pick in the draft -- making the Denver defense even scarier than before!

Chubb was a freak at NC State -- racking up all sorts of awards including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which goes to the best defensive player in college football. He also won the 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Miller is VERY excited -- he even worked up a sweat celebrating. And we get it ... Chubb once broke his finger during a game and KEPT PLAYING! Dude is a monster.

So, who's NOT fired up about the new Chubb and Miller duo? Every other offense in the AFC West.

