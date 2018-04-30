Logic Buys $3.57 Million Bachelor Pad

Logic Goes Big On Bachelor Crib ... $3.57 Million Big Ones!

EXCLUSIVE

Logic might be a single man now, which may explain why he went big on a bachelor pad.

The rapper just picked up a $3.57 million sprawling 6 bedroom, 6 bath home in Hidden Hills, right next to Calabasas in the San Fernando Valley ... TMZ has learned.

We're told he bought the pad after filing for divorce earlier this year. Logic and his ex previously lived in a $1.9 million home in nearby Tarzana.

Logic's new pad is 7,075 square feet and has a killer backyard with a pool, hot tub, huge patio, as well as a view of the neighboring mountains. There's also a newly renovated kitchen.

The home was originally listed for $3.779 million, but Logic got the price down to $3.57 million, which doesn't happen often in L.A.