Quavo Charged for Battery Over Vegas Valet Fight

Quavo Charged for Battery Over Vegas Valet Brawl

Quavo got into a scuffle with a hotel valet this weekend in Vegas -- and we just found out the Migos member was slapped with a battery charge.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... Quavo and his entourage rolled into the Encore Hotel & Casino with an envoy of SUVs early Saturday morning after performing in town earlier that night. They were told by a valet that they had to move their car because of an ambulance that was set to arrive.

We're told the valet's order pissed off Quavo, and he and 3 other guys got into a scuffle with the guy. Chaos ensued, and hotel security detained the men -- one of whom you see being hauled inside. Cops were eventually called ... but nobody was arrested. All 4 guys were cited and released -- Quavo included.

The rest of Migos and Cardi B were present, but weren't involved in the altercation.