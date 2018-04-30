Tom Brady Praises Bill Belichick 'Greatest Coach of All Time'

Tom Brady Praises Bill Belichick, 'Greatest Coach of All Time'

Breaking News

Tom Brady says Bill Belichick is the "best coach in the history of the NFL" -- and confirmed he will be BACK playing for the New England Patriots in 2018.

Brady addressed the alleged rift between himself and Belichick at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills during a Q&A with Jim Gray.

"He's very respectful to me," Brady said ..."We've had a great relationship. A very respectful relationship for a long time and I feel like he's the best coach in the history of the NFL."

Brady admitted Belichick's "not the easiest coach to play for" ... but added, "he's the best for me."

"He's an incredible coach. He's been an incredible mentor for me. He's taught me so much football ... I wouldn't be sitting here without his coaching."