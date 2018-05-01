Curt Menefee Best QB From 2018 Draft? ... Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen Will Be the Best QB From 2018 Draft, Says Curt Menefee

'NFL on FOX' star Curt Menefee says he spoke with Josh Rosen right after the draft ... and he's CONVINCED the kid from UCLA will eventually be remembered as the BEST QB from his class.

"I liked the kid before [the draft], I loved him after," Menefee said of the new Arizona Cardinals quarterback.

Menefee and his 'NFL on FOX' crew analyze football for a living -- and he really believes Rosen has the skill and the attitude to make him a GREAT player in the league. Watch the clip and see for yourself how passionate Curt is about Rosen.

It's not a knock against the other QBs -- in fact, Menefee says Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson will also be great ... he just believes Rosen is a cut above the rest.