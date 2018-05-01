Jerry Hairston Jr. Says Dodgers Can Win World Series Without Corey Seager

Ex-Dodger Jerry Hairston Jr. We Can Win World Series Without Corey Seager

EXCLUSIVE

The Dodgers can still win the World Series -- even without star player Corey Seager ... so says W.S. champ and Dodgers analyst Jerry Hairston Jr.

On Monday the team announced that Seager -- the 2016 Rookie of the Year and 2x All-Star -- needed Tommy John surgery ... ending his season.

We called a guy who knows a thing about winning a ring ... Hairston Jr. won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.

Rest easy L.A., the season ain't over ... 'cause Hairston Jr. says with Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw the team still has enough talent to go all the way.

FYI -- the team is 12-16 ... and in 4th place in the N.L. West.

So, before they win a World Series ... they just gotta make the playoffs.