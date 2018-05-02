Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Paradise Vacay Forecast: Cloudy Skies & Stormi Conditions

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Bring Baby Stormi on Paradise Vacation

Kylie Jenner had one helluva way to kill 2 birds with 1 stone -- celebrating Travis Scott and Stormi's birthday with one baller getaway.

Kylie posted these pics of her brood enjoying a paradise vacation to celebrate Travis and Stormi hitting another milestone -- Travis turned 26 Monday and Stormi turned 3 months Tuesday.

Stormi can't even walk and already she's proving the lap of luxury suits her well. Last time Kylie and Travis were on a boat it was an adults-only adventure ... but this shindig was all about her (and sure, Travis too, but daddy's little girl trumps all else).

Kylie and Travis looked like they enjoyed the beach all to themselves, which really isn't that surprising. Over the weekend, Kylie said she rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain for Travis' birthday and brought with them Kendall, Kim, Kourtney and Kylie's bff, Jordyn Woods. She said they'd never been.

Of course ... no ocean shot's complete without a glimpse of Kylie's other assets.