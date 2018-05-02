Stormy Daniels Manager Met with FBI ... Over Trump Sex Story

Stormy Daniels' Manager Met With FBI Over Trump Sex Story

Stormy Daniels' manager was subpoenaed by the FBI for documents related to the sale of Stormy's story just before the election, and the FBI was interested enough to also meet with her.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ, Gina Rodriguez received the subpoena last month. We're told the subpoena asks for information related to communications between Rodriguez and Michael Cohen, Rodriguez and Stormy Daniels and Rodriguez and Stormy's then-lawyer, Keith Davidson.

Our sources say there were numerous communications between Rodriguez and Stormy as well as Davidson but none related to Cohen. In fact, we're told Rodriguez never spoke with Cohen.

Rodriguez helped engineer the $130,000 payment Daniels received from Michael Cohen just days before the 2016 election.

Our sources also say FBI agents had a 2-hour meeting with Rodriguez last month at her lawyer's office. The agents asked extensively about Cohen, but she had virtually no information to provide them since she had no interactions with him. We're told the interactions with Cohen were with Davidson.