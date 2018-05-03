NBA Gets Warning from NBA Over 'Bad Language'

NBA Warns Drake Over 'Bad Language' at Games

The NBA has warned Drake about using bad language at NBA games after the rapper reportedly called Cleveland Cavs star Kendrick Perkins a "f*cking p*ssy."

Drake had gotten into with Perkins on the floor of the Cavs vs. Toronto Raptors game at the Air Canada Centre ... with one reporter claiming Drake essentially challenged the guy to a fight.

Now, the NBA has issued an official warning to Drake about "the use of bad language" ... this according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In fact, Woj says the NBA's exec V.P. of basketball operations Kiki Vandeweghe spoke with Raptors president Masai Ujiri to help get the point across.

Game 2 is going down right now (Thursday night) -- we'll see if Drake actually heeds the warning.