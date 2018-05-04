Charlie Rose Sued by 3 CBS Staffers for Sexual Harassment

Charlie Rose Sued by 3 CBS Staffers for Sexual Harassment

EXCLUSIVE

Charlie Rose just got hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit from 3 women he worked with at CBS, including his personal assistant.

The women include a broadcast associate, a news associate and Rose's executive assistant. In the suit, 2 of the women -- Katherine Brooks Harris and Sydney McNeal, his assistant -- say Rose told them they were hired specifically because he likes tall women.

They claim he also boasted about his sexual conquests and encouraged them to share their sexual experiences. Harris and McNeal say Rose would tell the women they should become lovers ... with each other, not him.

Harris says she once wore a mini-skirt with roses on it, and the ex-"CBS This Morning" anchor said they were HIS roses. All of the women say he would repeatedly caress and touch their bodies, including their arms, shoulders, waists and backs. They allege Rose pulled them close to his body and kissed them on the cheek.

According to the suit, Rose would berate and intimidate them. Harris says he once told her, "I didn't know that I hired a f**king kindergartner."

One of the women, Yuqing "Chelsea" Wei, was the news associate ... and in the suit she says Rose referred to her as "China Doll." She also claims he called her a "f**king idiot" when she booked him on a flight that didn't have lay-flat seating.

Harris and McNeal say Rose fired them after the November article in the Washington Post where 8 women accused him of groping and exposing himself. Shortly thereafter, Rose himself was suspended and then fired.

The women are suing Rose and CBS for discrimination, retaliation and sexual harassment.