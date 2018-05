Jordan Rodgers to JoJo: My Corndog, Your Mouth

Looks like the cover of a romance novel, doesn't it?

Here's 'Bachelorette' winner Jordan Rodgers shoving his corndog into JoJo Fletcher's mouth at the Santa Monica Pier on Thursday because attention.

The plan worked -- the paparazzi shot the photos. We laughed. Here you are.

JoJo and Jordan got engaged on the season 12 finale of "The Bachelorette" in 2016 ... but they have not officially tied the knot yet.

Enjoy it while you can, 'cause once you get married the corndog feedings are over.