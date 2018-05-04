Luke Walton Killin' It At Beach Volleyball (He's Seriously Good)

Luke Walton Is A Beast At Beach Volleyball, Seriously

If you need a reminder that Lakers coach Luke Walton was once one of the best athletes on the planet ... we have video of him KILLING it at beach volleyball.

The video was posted by pro volleyball players the McKibbin Brothers, and shows Walton holding his own on a court with AVP pros Casey Patterson, Sean Rosenthal, Stafford Slick and Chase Budinger.

Walton is blockin', spikin', and settin' like one of the pros ... using his 6'8" frame to dominate out there on the sand, and we're being serious ... THE DUDE CAN REALLY PLAY.

Good for you, Luke ... keep those options open if the Lakers never wake up.