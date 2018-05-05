Andre Berto Says He Doesn't Punch Regular Dudes, He Slaps Them

Attention world class fighters who want to punish regular guys for disrespect -- but don't wanna go to jail ... former boxing champ Andre Berto has a work-around for your frustrations.
Berto was leaving Mastro's in Bev Hills when we told him about Marlon Wayans saying he witnessed UFC star Nate Diaz beat up a regular homeboy who had gotten a little out of control.
We then asked Berto how he deals with those types, being that he's a fighter and legally can't go crazy on an average Joe ... and it turns out Berto has a whole strategy.
"You can slap them. As long as it's not closed fist. I mean, I don't know about MMA but with boxing, as long as it's not closed fist, I'd smack the sh*t out of them."
Here's the thing ... we spoke with a prosecutor and asked if Berto's logic was legally sound. The answer -- "No."
Sorry, Berto ... good idea, though!