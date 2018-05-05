Rob Gronkowski Dances in the Street at Bahamas Carnival

Rob Gronkowski Busts a Move in the Bahamas

EXCLUSIVE

Rob Gronkowski can dance anytime, anywhere ... including in the streets of the Bahamas with some locals.

The Patriots TE was in the Caribbean last weekend and hit up the Bahamas' Junkanoo Carnival ... and it didn't take long for him to join in on the fun.

Gronk jumped around and high-fived people before he was given a festive hat and a couple of bells to add to the music. He made the most of it.

It looks like he was in the Bahamas doing some work with Discovery Channel for this summer's "Shark Week" ... but Gronk can always manage business with pleasure.