Anderson Silva Says Khabib is Amazing, 'New Tough Guy'

Anderson Silva thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov is the "new tough guy" in MMA -- and could become the best fighter in the entire UFC.

At least, that's what we think he said.

The Spider was hanging at The Grove in L.A. when we brought up Khabib -- and asked what he thought of the Khabib's violent rise up the ranks.

"Khabib is great, he's amazing!"

There was a lot of overall praise for Khabib ... including this: "I believe Khabib come the best fight in the sport."

Obviously, Silva is from Brazil and English isn't his first language -- so, some of the things he says are a little more tough to understand than others.

We think he meant, "I believe Khabib can become the best fighter in the sport."

Either way, Silva's a fan -- and really wants to see him fight Conor McGregor.

Don't we all!