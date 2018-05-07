Bob Baffert Raves About 'Justify' 'He's the LeBron James of Horses!

The horse that won the Kentucky Derby can be one of the greatest of ALL TIME ... so says trainer Bob Baffert, who just compared Justify to LeBron James!

Yes, LEBRON JAMES!!!

Justify beat everyone's ass at Churchill Downs this weekend -- racking up another Derby victory for Baffert, who many consider the greatest racehorse trainer EVER!

So, when we saw the silver-haired horse god at LAX, we had to ask about his new superstar.

"Oh, he looks like LeBron," Baffert says ... "Big, powerful, athletic face. Very rare. VERY rare. He's a beast."

We asked if we could start putting Justify in the same conversation as American Pharoah -- who won the Triple Crown -- and Baffert told us it's not a crazy comparison.

"He's up there with him," Baffert said ... "outstanding horse."

