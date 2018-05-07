Cinco de Mayo Back Alley Brawl Chicks vs. Dudes!!!

Crazy Cinco de Mayo Brawl Between Dudes and Chicks in West Hollywood

Cinco de Mayo turned into Cinco de K-O after cinco chicks and dudes -- most likely way more than cinco cervezas into the day -- got into an epic brawl.

The melee went down Saturday in a WeHo alley. The video starts with the guy in the salmon and blue shirt trying to fend off a chick charging at him. He shoved her to the ground, and it was on!

The women got in their blows, too. You have to keep watching because just when you think the final weave has been yanked, more punches get thrown.

It's unclear what started the melee and, honestly ... we don't care. Cops told us no complaints were filed, and no arrests were made despite someone screaming cops were on the way.

Hard to tell who had it worse -- the male or female combatants. Our vote is the poor homeless guy who got a rude awakening.