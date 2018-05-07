Harvey Weinstein I'm in Crisis, Duh!!! Cough Up My $300k

Harvey Weinstein Fires Off Lawsuit, Demands $300k in Crisis Assistance

Harvey Weinstein's rainy day has arrived -- it's more like a monsoon, really -- and he's insisting his insurance company cover his ass, because that's why he's been paying his premiums.

Weinstein's insurer, Chubb Indemnity Insurance Co., ran to court shortly after the movie mogul's world started collapsing ... asking a judge to sign off on its denial of coverage. Now, Weinstein is filing a countersuit.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, he says he and his former company, TWC, paid more than $1 million in premiums over 25 years preparing for the worst ... which has obviously come for Weinstein. He says one of his policies specifically promised him $300k in "crisis assistance" benefits.

How does the insurer define "crisis"? An event involving "significant adverse regional or national media coverage." Yeah, that checks out.

Weinstein is suing for the $300,000 in crisis cash ... plus other coverage he says Chubb owes him.