Ryan Seacrest Have Hot Chick, Will Travel ... Pay Doesn't Suck Either

Ryan Seacrest Kissing Girlfriend on West Coast Lunch Date

Ryan Seacrest's grueling "American Idol" commute ain't looking all that rough -- considering he gets to make out with his hottie gf, before AND after going wheels up.

Ryan and Shayna Taylor were out shopping and grubbing over in Venice, CA ... the day after they jetted from NYC to LA for his little $10 million weekend gig. They did lunch inside Gjelina, and did PDA outside the hot spot.

Now that all the 'Idol' episodes are live, Ryan has to make this cross-country trek every weekend. Soon as 'Idol' ends Sunday nights ... the couple hops back on a jet plane -- private, of course -- to be back in NYC for 'Live' and his radio show.

Looks like they've got a great cure for jet lag.