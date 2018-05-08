Adam Jones Finally Gets BBB Shoes After a YEAR Wait!

Adam Jones Finally Gets BBB Shoes After a YEAR!

Good news: MLB star Adam Jones finally got his sweet new pair of Lonzo Ball's Big Baller Brand shoes!

Bad news: HE ORDERED THE SHOES A YEAR AGO!!!

For the record, the Baltimore Orioles star has been a vocal supporter of the Ball family ever since LaVar announced the shoe back in May 2017.

In fact, Jones also ordered BBB's $200 sandals and raved about 'em back in December.

But, Jones also ordered the $495 ZO2 Prime Remix shoe -- and didn't get 'em until now!!!

"I bought these a year ago," Jones said ... "They JUST got here!"

Guessing Jones ordered the original version of the shoe when it was first announced. Remember, LaVar later changed the look of the shoe.

Jones seems happy with the product -- but added this advice to LaVar, "y'all asses gotta be better man."