Cris Cyborg Talks Her Way Out of a Parking Ticket, 'I'm Cyborg!'

Cris Cyborg Talks Her Way Out of Parking Ticket ... 'I'm Cyborg!'

5/8/2018 3:04 PM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

She's beaten everyone from Gina Carano to Holly Holm ... and now Cris Cyborg just beat a parking ticket -- and it's all on video!!!

The UFC superstar was talking with TMZ Sports about her fighting future and how Conor McGregor inspired her to transition into boxing after her next 2 MMA fights ... when the law came knocking at her door!

Turns out, Cyborg was parked in a no-parking zone and was thiiis close to getting a ticket -- when all of the sudden Johnny Law recognized Cris ... and gave her a pass!!

You can even hear the guy fanboy out -- throwing some compliments Cyborg's way before letting her off the hook. 

As for Cyborg's career -- she's dead serious about boxing ... telling TMZ Sports she's always dreamed about lacing up the gloves and watching Mayweather vs. McGregor gave her real hope! 

FYI, Cyborg sparred with ex-boxing champ Mia St. John just last year and she looked pretty solid. 

Stay tuned on this one ... 

