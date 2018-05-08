Geena Davis Husband Files for Divorce

Geena Davis' husband has filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

Reza Jarrahy filed legal docs Tuesday citing irreconcilable differences in their marriage. According to the docs, the couple separated last November.

They married in September, 2001 and have 3 kids ... a girl and twin boys.

Jarrahy is asking for spousal support and joint legal and physical custody. He is asking the judge to deny any request by her for spousal support.

Jarrahy did not use his real name in filing the docs. The caption for the divorce reads Rob Doe vs. Veronica Doe. We've confirmed the parties are Reza and Geena.

This is Geena's 4th marriage.