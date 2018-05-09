DJ Mustard Sued You Cashed $50k But Never Showed Up to Work!!!

DJ Mustard Sued for Leaving Australian Festival High and Dry

DJ Mustard pocketed a cool $50k but never showed up to the Australian festival that hired him ... so claims the company suing him to get its money back.

Dijon McFarlane -- aka DJ Mustard, the famed producer behind some of hip-hop's sickest beats -- is being sued by Noque Touring, which claims it hired Mustard to perform at Jumanji Festival back in March.

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Noque says it wired Mustard his fee and arranged for airfare, hotel and transportation -- but he was a no-show. According to the suit, on the day he was supposed to perform, Mustard tweeted, "the business behind this show wasn't handled properly in time for me to make it there."

Noque's calling BS and is suing him for trashing its good name and to get back the money ... plus damages. We've reached out to DJ Mustard, so far no word back.