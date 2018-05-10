President Trump You're Late on White House Rent ... 1 Year Costs Ya $240k!

President Trump Owes Back Pay in White House Rent, Lawsuit Claims

President Trump is SUPER late on his White House rent -- about a couple hundred grand in the hole, in fact -- according to a new lawsuit. Bear with us ... okay?

A dude named William Feegba is trying to take Trump to court over an alleged landlord tenant breach -- suing the Prez for the 1 full year he's been staying at the White House, and demanding he fork over $240k in unpaid rent at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. at a rate of $25k/month. You read that right ... we couldn't make sense of the math either.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Feegba claims to be a descendant of George Washington, which he seems to think gives him ownership of the WH. Absurd as it sounds, that's his story -- and he's been sticking to it since Jimmy Carter's days ... kinda.

Feegba started filing retroactive suits just last year against every president since 1977 -- and he says everyone from Jimmy to Trump owes him back rent ranging from $12k to $100k. None of the complaints have been successful, btw ... and now it's Donnie's turn.

Only time will tell if he'll collect from 45. No word yet on any potential eviction proceedings.