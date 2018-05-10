Vladimir Putin Dominates Russian Hockey Game ... 5 Goals!

More hockey domination from Russian President Vladimir Putin -- who racked up a Ushanka trick during a "Legends of Hockey" game in Sochi on Thursday.

65-year-old Putin strapped up the skates and full hockey gear for the "Night Hockey League" game -- in which Russian hockey greats played some of the top amateurs in the country.

Putin -- wearing his #11 jersey -- ended up with 5 goals (and a few assists) in his team's 12-7 victory.

It's not the first time Putin's taken to the ice -- he actually plays a lot ... and somehow always end up with a TON of goals.

In fact, he even won the face off ... shocker, right!?

Putin is pretty athletic for a world leader -- he's also into martial arts and topless horseback riding.