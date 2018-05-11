MLB Star Francisco Lindor Shaves Head ... After Losing Bet!

To the victor go the shears!

Cleveland Indians star shortstop Francisco Lindor had made a bet with his old high school baseball team ... you guys go undefeated, I'll shave my entire head!

Well, guess what ... the Montverde Academy squad in Florida went 25-0 -- and Lindor let the guys 86 his locks!!

The 24-year-old surprised the Eagles at a school assembly and let the players take turn shaving off his blonde curls.

Hope it works out for the players in baseball, because they're TERRIBLE barbers.

Props to Lindor for keeping his promise. And more props to Montverde for BEASTING OUT this season!