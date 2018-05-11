Hugh Jackman to Ryan Reynolds Wolverine in 'Deadpool 2?' That Ship's Sailed!!

Hugh Jackman to Ryan Reynolds: Wolverine-Deadpool Crossover is Kaput

Hugh Jackman said it with a sexy grin but it still hurt like hell -- Wolverine will NOT appear in "Deadpool 2." A thousand apologies, Ryan Reynolds.

We got Logan himself in NYC on Thursday and pressed him about Ryan -- who plays Wade Wilson's alter ego, Deadpool -- still desperately trying to get him to hop on the Marvel flick crossover. Ryan said as much last week ... even though "Deadpool 2" is being released next Friday.

Hugh was asked about it on 'GMA' Thursday morning and straight-up said Ryan's coming off a little too thirsty ... saying, "Ryan ... back it up a little. Play a little hard to get. It's too much. It's not sexy."

But just hours later ... Hugh hammered the final nail in the coffin on the whole idea. Watch.