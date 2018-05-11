Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz Are 'Bitches,' Says Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Slams GSP & Nate Diaz You're Both Bitches

Tyron Woodley says Georges St-Pierre and Nate Diaz have something in common -- they're both punk bitches.

The Chosen One went off on both fighters on 'The Hollywood Beatdown' ... blasting the UFC stars for refusing to fight him over the past 6 months while working on a deal to fight each other instead.

He's mad. You gotta watch.

There's a lot more ... including Tyron's take on that brutal fight after the Met Gala involving Cardi B's entourage ... and his blunt advice for DJ Khaled, who refuses to participate in certain activities with women.

Tyron also breaks down the new Conor McGregor sparring footage and tells us why he's actually impressed!

Plus, Tyron wants to take Evan for a real-life streetfight ... good times!

