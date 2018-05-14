'Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween' Kids Raking in Tons of Cash in Sequel

'Goosebumps 2' Kids Get Scary-Good $alaries for Sequel

Three of the kids cast in "Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween" are gonna have tons of cash for Halloween this year ... 'cause their checks are pretty fat.

Jeremy Ray Taylor, Caleel Harris and Peyton Wich are three of the teenagers who will appear in the sequel -- slated for, of course, an October release. While their salaries are pretty great for their age, not all pay's the same across the board ... this according to the minors contracts obtained by TMZ.

Jeremy, for example, bolsters a stronger resume with Stephen King's "It" under his belt and the sequel already in the bag. The 14-year-old is also one of the main characters for the R.L. Stine thriller so it makes sense he's getting the most -- $100k and, if the flick kicks ass at the box office, he stands to earn another $300k in bonuses. Yikes!

Caleel, 14, is getting $75k for his role and 15-year-old Peyton, who has a smaller role in the film, will earn at least $13,280 for 4 weeks of work. Lemonade stands be damned.