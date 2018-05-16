Joel McHale Says Richard Sherman Deserves a Statue in Seattle

Joel McHale Richard Sherman Deserves a Statue ... in Seattle!!

Joel McHale says Richard Sherman will always be loved in Seattle despite signing with their hated rivals ... telling TMZ Sports the dude deserves a STATUE for bringing a Super Bowl to the Seahawks!!

We spoke with the 'Hawks superfan about R.S. joining San Francisco after getting released this offseason ... and McHale makes it clear Sherman will NEVER be Public Enemy No. 1 in Seattle, even though he signed with the Niners.

FYI -- Sherman was considered the best defensive player on the Seahawks when they whooped the Denver Broncos 43-8 in S.B. XLVIII ... spending 7 seasons in total with the squad.

McHale says the 12s won't boo Sherman when he makes his return to Seattle on Dec. 2 ... and says his homecoming will be like a musical.