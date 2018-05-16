Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Says Meghan Has No Right to Muzzle Her

Samantha Markle You Can't Censor Me, Meghan ... I'm an American!!!

Meghan Markle's half-sister says England's new princess-to-be has no right to tell her when to talk, or what to say -- 'cause this is 'Merica, damnit!!! Yes ... seriously.

We spoke with Samantha Markle a few days ahead of Meghan's wedding with Prince Harry -- amidst a ton of family drama brewing among the Markles -- and she tells us she doesn't care if her sis wants her to refrain from blabbing to the media as much as she has.

Samantha insists she's not bad-mouthing Meghan ... she's just defending herself. And besides, Samantha says whatever censorship laws the U.K. has on the books don't apply to her across the pond ... even if Meg's now a big deal there.

You gotta hear her for yourself -- she's certainly got her opinions on Meghan.

BTW ... we dared to ask Samantha if she got Meg and Harry a wedding gift.