Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle is Alert and Out of Surgery

3:05 PM PT -- Thomas says, "I'm ok. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited."

Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas, appears to have successfully undergone heart surgery ... TMZ has learned.

We spoke with Thomas a few minutes ago and he seemed alert and coherent, telling us doctors implanted stents in his blood vessels ... he said he believes surgeons implanted 3 stents, but he wasn't sure.

He was scheduled to go into the OR at 7:30 AM.

As we reported, the surgery was necessary after Thomas experienced significant damage to his heart ... the result of a heart attack 8 days ago. Thomas told us Tuesday, "They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed."

Thomas told TMZ Tuesday ... he had a change of heart and wanted to walk Meghan down the aisle, but realized it was not going to happen because of the surgery.

He's still in the hospital, and no word when he'll be released.