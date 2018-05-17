Bond Girl Izabella Scorupco Buys New $6.4M Crib Trespasser Totally Included!

Bond Girl Izabella Scorupco's New $6.4M House Oddly Includes Trespasser

EXCLUSIVE

Izabella Scorupco -- the main Bond chick in "GoldenEye" -- got way more than she bargained for when she bought a multi-million dollar crib ... a freakin' trespasser.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Izabella recently bought a sick 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom pad in the L.A. area for a whopping $6.478 million. It includes picturesque views of downtown L.A.'s skyline, the Hollywood sign, as well as an incredible pool deck.

Oh, and apparently a trespasser.

Sources tell us Izabella hasn't moved into the house yet but, after reviewing security footage, she noticed a woman had made herself at home ... eating there and hanging out. We're told Izabella called cops who checked out the pad but didn't find the woman.

Cops are on the hunt.