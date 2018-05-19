Offset Gnarly Car Crash Injury Pics ... 'I Could Have Been Dead'

Offset Posts Several Gnarly Photos of His Car Crash Injuries

Offset's injuries from his car accident last week show just how serious it was ... he even admits he's lucky to be alive.

The Migos rapper shared several grisly photos of his busted up face, hands and arms Saturday, and wrote ... "This is why I thank God Every day I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for you prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S."

As we reported ... less than 24 hours after his crash, Offset was back in a recording studio flaunting his bandaged wounds and puffing on a joint.

TMZ broke the story ... the rapper was briefly hospitalized after the wreck. Cops responded, but he had already left the scene. Law enforcement sources tell us there's an investigation into why he left without reporting the accident.