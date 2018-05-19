Prince Harry & Meghan Markle It's Royal Wedding Time!!! WEDDING LIVE STREAM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

The big day has finally come for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and we're here for it ... so check out the live stream and watch with us as the couple exchanges "I dos" across the pond.

The highly anticipated Royal Wedding ceremony kicks off Saturday at 7 AM on the East Coast and 4 AM on the West Coast ... at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the UK.

We broke the story ... Meghan's dad, Thomas, is unable to attend and walk his daughter down the aisle because he's recovering from heart surgery. Instead, Kensington Palace announced Harry's dad, Prince Charles, will do the honors.

Meghan's mom made the trip, though ... and the 2 were all smiles at the Cliveden House Hotel in Buckinghamshire Friday.

Fans are stoked too, and look more than ready to celebrate the historic event ... which will be followed by a carriage procession through Windsor and back to the castle.

Then, of course, it's time to party.