Jack Osbourne My Wife Wants a Divorce But, We're Still Chillin'!!!

Jack Osbourne Hanging with Wife and Kids After She Files for Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

Jack Osbourne and his wife -- who just filed for divorce -- are ripping a page outta the Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin playbook.

We got Jack and Lisa Osbourne out with their 3 kids Monday in Studio City -- looking every bit like a happy family unit. You'd really never know Lisa just filed for divorce a few days ago.

Jack summed up their new arrangement in 2 words that were NOT "conscious uncoupling" ... but he admits Chris and Gwyneth have influenced them.

Check it out ... Jack and Lisa even joked about their pending divorce when we asked them to give Prince Harry and Meghan some newlywed advice.