Prince Harry & Meghan Surface After Wedding

If you wondered how Prince Harry and Meghan spent their first day married ... the looks on their faces Monday should answer any questions.

The royal newlyweds had a certain glow about 'em as they arrived back at their home at Kensington Palace in London -- the first sighting since Saturday's festivities. They've done away with all the pomp and circumstance ... no chauffeur, as Harry drove his bride.

No immediate honeymoon for Megs and Harry ... they've postponed it for Prince Charles' 70th birthday Patronage Celebration. There's a public celebration for the future King of England on Tuesday.

Just 'cause they didn't jet off somewhere doesn't mean the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't start the party. Sunday funday, indeed.