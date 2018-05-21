T.I. Blasts Houston's Security Guard For Alleged Attack on Female Customer

T.I. Calls Out Houston's Security Guard for Alleged Attack on Female Customer

T.I. is fuming and wants a piece of a Houston's security guard he claims manhandled an innocent female customer Monday night in Atlanta.

T.I ripped into the security guard and the restaurant in a video he posted ... alleging the guard went into the women's restroom to drag a customer out through the restaurant, and eventually out the front door. Tip called out the guard, saying, "I need to see you! Come do me like that!!"

Another video showed the woman being held down by the guard. It appears he was holding her arm behind her back, while 2 of her friends yelled at him to let her go before he gets arrested.

One of the friends said she was calling police, and the security guard claimed he was "detaining" the woman until police arrived.

T.I. posted pics showing the alleged injuries the woman suffered ... including a black eye and several bruises on her leg.

T.I. says the the woman was actually arrested and booked for a felony. It's unclear if the security guard was arrested.

Remember, this comes after T.I. organized a boycott against an Atlanta area Houston's last year when a staffer threw out a table of black female guests. T.I. had worked closely with Houston's ownership to improve relations, before lifting the ban.

Monday night he said, "We done tried to do it the Martin Luther way. It's time for Malcolm X!"