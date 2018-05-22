TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Bradley Beal's GF Goes Fully Nude For Pregnancy Pics

5/22/2018 3:45 PM PDT

Bradley Beal's GF Kamiah Adams Goes Nude For Pregnancy Photoshoot

Breaking News

Bradley Beal's a VERY lucky man ... and the proof is in gorgeous baby mama Kamiah Adams' totally nude pregnancy photoshoot.

The Washington Wizards baller and former 'Love & Hip Hop' star have been dating for over a year now ... and announced earlier this month they were expecting a little bundle of joy together.

Adams is 8 months preggo ... and revealed they're having a baby boy!!

K.A. posted several pics in her birthday suit for the big announcement ... and sent a message to their future son -- "Mommy & Daddy can’t wait to hold you. We already love you more than you can imagine!"

Bradley added a message of his own, saying "@kamiahadams and I promise to love you, protect you, teach you, support you, respect you, and be the best parents we can possibly be!"

Congrats!! 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web