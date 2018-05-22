Brandi Chastain Hall of Fame Plaque ... Looks Like Babe Ruth!

Brandi Chastain Gets Impressively Terrible Hall of Fame Plaque

Soccer legend Brandi Chastain is a total babe -- but the people who made her Hall of Fame plaque made her look more like Babe Ruth!

You remember Brandi ... one of the greatest Team USA soccer players of all time -- she famously ripped off her shirt after scoring the winning goal at the 1999 Women's World Cup.

Chastain was honored with a plaque at the San Francisco Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame induction on Monday ... but man, did it look bad.

Gotta hand it to Brandi ... who graciously accepted the plaque despite the fact it looked NOTHING like her.

"It's not the most flattering, but it's nice," Chastain told reporters during the event Monday night.

Chastain isn't just classy -- she was AWESOME on the field, racking up 30 international goals for Team USA during her career. Back in 2013, she was named one of the USWNT All-Time Best XI.

She's also a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.