'Racist Rant' Lawyer Aaron Schlossberg Apologizes, Says He Loves Diversity

Aaron Schlossberg -- the attorney who threatened to call ICE on Fresh Kitchen employees who were speaking Spanish -- says ya got him all wrong, America ... he actually LOVES diversity and immigrants!

One week after he became public enemy #1, Schlossberg is issuing an apology ... of sorts. He says seeing the viral video of himself helped him see "the manner in which I expressed myself is unacceptable and is not the the person I am."

Schlossberg claims, "What the video did not convey is the real me. I am not racist."

Umm ... ok.

He added, "One of the reasons I moved to New York is precisely because of the remarkable diversity offered in this wonderful city." Schlossberg also claims "immigrants and diversity of cultures" are why he loves America.

All the tweeted apology was missing was "viva la raza" -- but his apparent 180 only comes after cultural diversity partied outside the NY lawyer's apartment building all weekend ... led by the tunes of mariachi music.