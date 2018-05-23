Britney Spears Forget More Support!!! It Was K-Fed's Idea to Have More Kids



Kevin Federline made his own bed when he decided to have more children after divorcing Britney Spears, and it's not her problem that he's now strapped for cash and seeking more child support ... sources close to Britney tell TMZ.

K-Fed has asked a judge to up his $20,000 a month child support payment he gets from Britney, claiming their 2 kids enjoy a lavish lifestyle with her and all he can provide them with is a lifestyle that is relatively meager. He claims the kids go on 5-star vacations, they have every toy imaginable, a lighted tennis court, all because he claims she makes $34 million a year, while he only pulls in $3k a month.

One Britney source with direct knowledge of the situation tells TMZ, "Britney spends no more on the boys than he does. He's barely getting by because he has to support 3 additional kids and his wife and himself on funds Brit gives him for their 2 kids."

The source goes on, "The law is that both parents are to contribute to their children's support. Where is his contribution?"

Federline says his expenses are around $23,000 a month. So, when you add up his earnings and Britney's $20k a month, he currently breaks even.