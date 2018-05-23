D.A. Believe Nicole Eggert, But Scott Baio Won't be Prosecuted for Sexual Assault

Scott Baio Sexual Assault Case D.A. Believes Nicole Eggert ... But, Baio Won't Be Prosecuted

Scott Baio will not be prosecuted for allegedly sexually assaulting Nicole Eggert during the run of "Charles in Charge," but we've learned the D.A. found her credible.

Sources familiar with the case tell us on Wednesday Nicole met the L.A. County Deputy D.A., who is reviewing the case. Our sources say the D.A. found Nicole's allegations "credible." As we reported, Eggert claimed Baio repeatedly molested her between ages 14 and 18. Baio insists they had sex only once ... when she was 18.

Our sources say the D.A. called the case "potentially prosecutable" ... were it not for the statute of limitations.

Under current law there's no statute of limitations if an adult sexually assaults a minor. But, when the alleged assaults occurred in the '80s, the statute of limitations was 3 years, which means it has long since run out.

There's an argument that old cases could still be prosecuted if the statute hadn't run when the law changed, but in this case the statute ran before the law changed, so case closed.

Eggert tells TMZ, "I always knew this case was beyond statutes of limitations and unfortunately the DA would not be able to prosecute Scott Baio. However I also knew the importance of laying the groundwork for any future victims of Baio's that may come forward and to warn parents who might unknowingly allow their children to be alone with this molester."

She goes on ... "I could no longer keep up the lie he conditioned me into and felt it a Mother's responsibility to put the truth out there."

Baio had no comment.