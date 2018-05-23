Michael Rotondo Evicted 30-Yr-Old Says My Parents Are Not Good People

Evicted 30-Year-Old Michael Rotondo Says His Parents Aren't Good People

Michael Rotondo, the 30-year-old man whose mom and dad sued to get him booted from their home, claims he'll gladly leave ... eventually ... but he definitely won't forgive his folks.

Rotondo was on "TMZ Live" talking about the court case he lost. The judge sided with his parents and told the grown-ass man -- who doesn't pay rent -- he needed to heed his parents' eviction notice. He says he plans to appeal and, for now, he's still living with them.

He told us nothing's changed in the house, as far as his relationship with his parents -- icy cold as ever. But he really unloaded on them when we asked if he thinks his parents are good people.

As for getting the hell outta Dodge, getting a j-o-b, and getting his own place? Rotondo says he's got a game plan ... although we doubt his parents will like his timeline.

BTW, his Skype signal crapped out right in the middle of our interview, so we finished up by phone. Insert your own "cost of wifi" joke here.