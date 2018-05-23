Milwaukee Bucks Rip Cops Over Sterling Brown Arrest, 'Shameful and Inexcusable'

Milwaukee Bucks Rip Cops Over Sterling Brown Arrest ... 'Shameful, Inexcusable'

The Milwaukee Bucks are blasting the Milwaukee Police Dept. over the "shameful and inexcusable" way cops abused Sterling Brown ... and they're demanding accountability.

"The abuse and intimidation that Sterling experienced at the hands of Milwaukee Police was shameful and inexcusable."

"Sterling has our full support as he shares his story and takes action to provide accountability."

The team continued ... "Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated case. It shouldn’t require an incident involving a professional athlete to draw attention to the fact that vulnerable people in our communities have experienced similar, and even worse, treatment."

"Racial biases and abuses of power must not be ignored. There needs to be more accountability."

The statement concluded ... "As an organization, we will support Sterling and build on our work with local leaders and organizations to foster safe neighborhoods and better our community."