Deion Sanders Says Tom Brady Doesn't Need OTAs to Win Super Bowl

Deion Sanders has a message for people worried about Tom Brady skipping organized team activities (OTAs) this week ...

WHOOOOO CARES!?!?!?

TMZ Sports asked Primetime -- who claims to have only attended OTAs twice during his Hall of Fame career -- about TB12 no-showing at the voluntary practices ... and he says it's NBD because Brady's already proven what he can do.

ICYMI -- Bill Belichick seemed pissed about Tom's absence from Patriots OTAs ... telling reporters, "I'm not gonna talk about the people who aren't here," on Tuesday.

Sanders ain't looking into that either ... saying that's always how the coach acts.

Bottom line -- Sanders says it's inevitable Brady and Co. are headed for Super Bowl 53 in ATL this year ... and no rumored beef is gonna keep the Patriots from making it happen.