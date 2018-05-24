TMZ

Ronaldo's Baby Mama Busts Out the Kettlebells ... In Sexy Workout

5/24/2018 12:21 PM PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo's Baby Mama Busts Out Kettlebells in Sexy Workout

Breaking News

Just 6 months after giving birth to Cristiano Ronaldo's kid ... Georgina Rodriguez is working out like a beast -- and looks damn good.

CR7's girlfriend was crushing a kettlebell workout in Madrid in Thursday -- while a personal trainer ran the session like a drill sergeant. 

The 24-year-old gave birth to baby Alana Martina back in November ... just about 5 months after the birth of Ronaldo's twins from a surrogate mother. 

Alana is Ronaldo's 4th kid -- he also has a 7-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

